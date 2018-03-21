 »   »   » Mammootty Returns To Telugu Cinema With YSR Biopic!

Mammootty In YSR Biopic

Well, it has been confirmed that Mammootty will be seen playing the lead role in the biopic of YS Rajashekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Young film-maker Mahi V Raghav, who will be directing the YSR biopic, took to Twitter to post a photo of him along with Mammootty.

More About The Movie...

According to the latest reports, this upcoming film has been titled as Yatra and the shoot of the much awaited film will go on floors this year itself. If reports are to be believed, the film will focus on the life of YSR from the year 1999 to 2004.

Mammootty's Previous Telugu Movies..

Well, Mammootty is not new to Telugu cinema. In fact, many of his Malayalam movies were dubbed into Telugu and these films did enjoy a huge success out there. Mammootty played the lead role in the Telugu movie Swathi Kiranam, released in the year 1992. He also played the lead role in the 1998 movie Railway Coolie. It's after two decades that the Megastar of Mollywood is returning to Tollywood.

Nayanthara As The Leading Lady?

Meanwhile, there are certain reports doing the rounds that popular actress Nayanthara will also be a part of this much awaited project. An official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.