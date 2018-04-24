 »   »   » Mammootty Rides A Superbike & He Rightly Takes The Social Media By Storm!

Apart from being an actor par excellence and a big superstar, Mammootty is also undoubtedly the most stylish star that the Malayalam film industry has ever seen. His style quotient is hard to be matched and many a time, he has given even the youngsters, a run for their money.

Well, Mammootty's craze for gadgets and vehicles, is also well-known. Especially, it is quite known to many that the much loved star of Mollywod is hugely fond of cars. There have been umpteen number of instances in films from the past wherein Mammootty was seen riding stylish cars and bikes.

Now, videos and pictures of Mammootty riding a superbike, has taken the social media by storm. Interestingly, it was in Kaloor that the Megastar was spotted riding the limited edition BMW superbike, and it has to be said that the Megastar looked as stylish as ever this time too. The photos and the videos associated with this have turned out to be hugely popular on social media and Mammootty has once again proved that he is truly the stylish star of Mollywood.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that, the same was in connection with the shoot of his upcoming film Oru Kuttanadan Blog, which is being directed by popular scenarist Sethu. In the film which is touted to be a light-hearted family entertainer, Mammootty will be seen playing a character named Hari.