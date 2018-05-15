 »   »   » Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal Creates A Huge Impact On Social Media!

The First Poster

The first look poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal turned out to be the perfect Vishu gift for the audiences. It released on April 15, 2018 and the stylish poster gained huge acceptance. The facebook post of Mammootty has fetched as many as 41K likes and above 4K shares.



The Brand New Poster

Well, the brand new poster, which was released through the official Facebook page of Mammootty on May 11, 2018, did go on to create an even bigger impact on social media. Within a short span of time, the poster has fetched above 1.13 Lakhs Likes and 14K shares, which indeed is a big record.



The Video Song

Meanwhile, the team had also come up with the first video song of the film, which has gained the necessary acceptance. The song, which was released at 7 pm yesterday, is still trending at the top spot on YouTube. The video song is nearing 3 Lakhs views mark on YouTube.



More About Abrahaminte Santhathikal...

The makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline of the film and the posters, videos songs of the film have left the audiences more intrigued. The film has been directed by Shaji Padoor under the script penned by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni. At the same time, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the teaser and the trailer of the film.

