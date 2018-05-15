 »   »   » Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal Creates A Huge Impact On Social Media!

Related Articles
High hopes have been pinned up on Mammootty's upcoming movie Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which has looked promising right at the word go. The shoot of the film had commenced by the beginning of this year and the film has easily made it to the elite list of the much awaited movies of the year.
In fact, the Mammootty starrer has created a notable impact on the social media circuits, even before the arrival of the movie. Of late, the makers of the film have been coming up with some pleasant surprises to the audiences in the form of posters and video songs, which have rightly hit the bulls-eye. Keep scrolling down to know more..
The First Poster
The first look poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal turned out to be the perfect Vishu gift for the audiences. It released on April 15, 2018 and the stylish poster gained huge acceptance. The facebook post of Mammootty has fetched as many as 41K likes and above 4K shares.
The Brand New Poster
Well, the brand new poster, which was released through the official Facebook page of Mammootty on May 11, 2018, did go on to create an even bigger impact on social media. Within a short span of time, the poster has fetched above 1.13 Lakhs Likes and 14K shares, which indeed is a big record.
The Video Song
Meanwhile, the team had also come up with the first video song of the film, which has gained the necessary acceptance. The song, which was released at 7 pm yesterday, is still trending at the top spot on YouTube. The video song is nearing 3 Lakhs views mark on YouTube.
More About Abrahaminte Santhathikal...
The makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline of the film and the posters, videos songs of the film have left the audiences more intrigued. The film has been directed by Shaji Padoor under the script penned by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni. At the same time, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the teaser and the trailer of the film.
