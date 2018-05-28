 »   »   »  Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal Steals All The Thunder, Just With The Posters Alone!

It will be in the mid of June that the Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal would be gracing the big screens, but the movie has already stolen all the limelight and that too, with the posters of the film alone.

Well, the makers of Abrahaminte Santhathikal are coming up with brand new posters of the film on a regular basis and they are hitting the right chords, as far as popularity and acceptance are concerned. Each and every poster of the Mammootty starrer has upped the expectations on this much awaited film and not many movies of the recent past have managed to do that.



The posters that have been released through the official Facebook page of Mammootty has remained the talk of the town for all the good reasons. Keep scrolling down to know more about the brand new posters of Abrahaminte Santhathikal.



The Cast It was yesterday that this poster of the film was released. The brand new poster of the film revealed the major cast of the movie. You could see Kaniha and Anson Paul as well in this latest poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

The Intense Poster... Here is another poster featuring Mammootty in it, which is seemingly a still from one of the intense sequences from the movie. The poster was released on May 26, 2018 and it has already fetched above 29K likes and 2K shares.

The Brothers.. In fact, this was the first poster that revealed Anson Paul's look from the movie. Youcan see Mammootty and Anson Paul in this poster and the earlier reports had suggested that both of them will be seen essaying brothers in this much awaited movie.

The Stunner.. Well, nothing much has to be said about this poster of the film, which has already been well-received by all. The poster, which had hit the online circuits on May 21, 2018 revealed the two different looks of Mammootty in the movie. The poster has already fetched above 83K likes and 9K shares.

