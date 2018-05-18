 »   »   » Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal To Release On This Date?

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is one such film which is being hugely awaited by the Malayalam film audiences. Each poster and the video song of the film have further raised the expectations bestowed on this Mammootty starrer.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be hitting during the Eid season. Now, certain updates have been doing the rounds regarding the exact release date of the movie. According to the reports, Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal might hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.



Well, no official confirmation has been made regarding the release date of the film yet. As of now, the Jayasurya starrer Njan Marykutty, directed by Ranjith Sankar has been scheduled for a release on the same day. Similarly, the Mohanlal starrer Neerali is also expected to hit the theatres during the same weekend.



In Abrahaninte Santhathikal, Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named as Derick Abraham IPS. The actor's look from the film has been receiving a lot of praises and the audiences are expecting yet another powerful character in the film.



Abrahaminte Santhathikal is the directorial debut of Shaji Padoor. The movie has been scripted by Haneef Adeni. Anson Paul, Kaniha, kalabhavan Shajon etc., are a part of the cast list of this much awaited film.