 »   »   » Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The Shoot Has Been Completed!

Abrahahaminte Santhathikal - Oru Police Story is one among the highly anticipated ventures of Mammootty and the film will mark the directorial debut of Shaji Padoor, who has had years of experience working as an associate director in Mollywood.

The shoot of the film had commenced early in the month of January 2018. Now, according to the latest reports, the shoot of the film has been completed and the same was announced through the official Facebook page of the movie.



Abrahaminte Santhathikal was shot in various locations in and around Kochi. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the Mammotty starrer, which has been scripted by The Great Father fame Haneef Adeni. Earlier, it was announced that the satellite rights of the film have already been sold. Reportedly, the satellite rights of the film have been bagged by Surya TV.



Mammootty's look from the film has been kept under the wraps and is yet to be revealed officially. The audiences are also eagerly looking forward for the first official poster of this much awaited venture. Ineterstingly, the fan made poster of the film also had gained a lot of attention. Reportedly, Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Derick Abraham, who is an Assistant Commissioner Of Police by profession. Abrahaminte Santhathikal is being produced by TL George and Joby George under the banner Goodwill Entertainments.



Apart from Mammootty, young actor Anson Paul will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this much awaited venture. Abrahaminte Santhathikal also features Kaniha, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kalabhavan Shajon etc., in important roles. Editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, whose directorial debut Take Off emerged as a big commercial and critcal success, will be handling the editing department of the movie. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.