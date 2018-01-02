 »   »   » Mammootty’s Abrahaminte Santhathikal: Get To Know About The Cast & Crew Of The Movie!

Mammootty is all set to start off the year 2018 in style with the film Abrahamninte Santhathikal. The much awaited film was officially announced in the year 2017. On January 01, 2018, the Pooja ceremony of the film was held at IMA Hall in Kochi.

The Pooja of Abrahaminte Santhathikal was attended by some of the big names of the industry. Popular film-maker Joshiy was also present for the function along with Mammootty.

Shaji Padoor, the director of Abrahaminte Santhathikal has years of experience working as an assistant director in Malayalam film industry. Shaji Padoor was also the chief associate director of Mammootty's The Great Father, directed by Haneef Adeni.

Now, the details regarding the cast & crew members of Abrahaminte Santhathikal are out. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

Kaniha Popular actress Kaniha has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in Abrahamninte Santhathikal. Kaniha has earlier worked with Mammootty in movies like Pazhassiraja, Drona, Cobra, Bavuttiyude Namathil etc. The popular actress was previously seen in the Malayalam film 10 Kalpanakal, which had hit the theatres in 2016. Anson Paul Young actor Anson Paul has been roped in to play a crucial role in the movie. Anson Paul did make a huge impact with his performances in the movies like Solo and Aadu 2. Nothing much has been revealed about Anson Paul's character in the movie. Mahesh Narayanan Here is another big addition to the movie. Renowned editor Mahesh Narayanan will handled the editing department of the movie. The award winning editor had recently donned the cap of a director with the film Take Off. Gopi Sunder The music department of the film will be handled by Gopi Sunder. Well, we definitely can expect some scintillating songs and BGM from the much popular music director of the Malayalam film industry.

Interestingly, the makers of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have also come up with the title video of the movie, which also has the title poster of Abrahaminte Santhathikal in it.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be produced by Joby George under the banner Goodwill Entertainments. Reportedly, Mammootty will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in this much awaited movie.