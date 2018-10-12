 »   »   »  Mammootty's Character John Abraham Palackal In Pathinettam Padi To Be A Full-length Role!

It was most recently that August cinema came out with a surprise and it was revealed that Mammootty will be a part of the production banner's next movie, which has been titled as Pathinettam Padi. This upcoming film, which has been scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan, will also mark the directorial debut of the writer.

Nothing much was revealed about the character, apart from the fact that Mammootty will essay a character named John Abraham Palackal and, at the same time, a character sketch was also released. Now, the director himself has come up with a few details regarding the role that Mammootty will portray.

It was at a recent exclusive chat with Vanitha Online that Shankar Ramakrishnan revealed about the same. According to the report, the director has stated that Mammootty is not doing a guest role but his character John Abraham Palackal is a full-length role. The film-maker also mentioned that right from the beginning of the film, this particular character is being talked about. He also added that John Abraham Palackal is a powerful as well as a very important character in the movie.

The film-maker has also mentioned that the shoot of more than half of the film has been completed and the filming of the portions involving Mammootty will commence by the end of this month. He has also added that Mammootty will be seen in the same getup as shown in the character sketch.