India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Mammootty's Character John Abraham Palackal In Pathinettam Padi To Be A Full-length Role!

Mammootty's Character John Abraham Palackal In Pathinettam Padi To Be A Full-length Role!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    It was most recently that August cinema came out with a surprise and it was revealed that Mammootty will be a part of the production banner's next movie, which has been titled as Pathinettam Padi. This upcoming film, which has been scripted by Shankar Ramakrishnan, will also mark the directorial debut of the writer.

    Nothing much was revealed about the character, apart from the fact that Mammootty will essay a character named John Abraham Palackal and, at the same time, a character sketch was also released. Now, the director himself has come up with a few details regarding the role that Mammootty will portray.

    Mammoottys Character John Abraham Palackal In Pathinettam Padi To Be A Full-length Role!

    It was at a recent exclusive chat with Vanitha Online that Shankar Ramakrishnan revealed about the same. According to the report, the director has stated that Mammootty is not doing a guest role but his character John Abraham Palackal is a full-length role. The film-maker also mentioned that right from the beginning of the film, this particular character is being talked about. He also added that John Abraham Palackal is a powerful as well as a very important character in the movie.

    The film-maker has also mentioned that the shoot of more than half of the film has been completed and the filming of the portions involving Mammootty will commence by the end of this month. He has also added that Mammootty will be seen in the same getup as shown in the character sketch.

    Read more about: mammootty
    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue