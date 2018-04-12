 »   »   » Mammootty’s Kottayam Kunjachan 2 Is On Its Way & That Too With The Same Name!

The announcement regarding the sequel to the Mammootty starrer Kottayam Kunjachan was made during the 100 days celebration of Aadu 2, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The news came in as a pleasant surprise to all the Malayalam movie audiences as they were all set to see the much celebrated character once again on screen.

But, the events that followed did leave the audiences a bit disappointed. The makers of the original version had come up with an objection and revealed that the makers of the sequel didn't seek their consent.



Now, it seems like all the issues surrounding Kottayam Kunjachan 2 have been resolved. Vijay Babu, who will be producing this upcoming Mammootty starrer under the banner Friday Films took to his Facebook account to confirm the same and he stated that the film will bear the name Kottayam Kunjachan 2.



He informed that all the issues and differences that had occured in connection with the copyrights and other formalities have been sorted after discussions. He confirmed that Mammootty will play the character Kottayam Kunjachan in this upcoming movie and the movie will be titled as Kottayam Kunjachan 2.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Vijay Babu..







This much awaited film of Mammootty will be helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The script of the film will be penned by the director himself. Further details regarding the rest of the cast and crew of the film are being awaited by the audiences.