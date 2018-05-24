 »   »   » Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar Team Planning A Big Surprise For This Eid?

Kunjali Marakkar, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is another much anticipated period film in the making. The big budget film will be produced by August Cinema and the movie will directed by maverick film-maker Santosh Sivan.

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan had come up with an announcement regarding their project on Kunjali Marakkar and while the audiences were eager to know about the Mammootty project, the makers had come up with a new edited poster of the movie, confirming that the Mammootty starrer Kunjali Marakkar will definitely happen.



Now certain reports are doing the rounds on social media regarding the project, which is sure to cheer up the audiences. If they are to be believed, the makers of Kunjali Marakkar are planning to give a special gift during the Eid season in the form of an animated teaser of the film. Well, no official confirmation has been made by the makers regarding the same yet.



This much awaited Mammootty starrer has its script jointly penned by TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan. Reportedly, this film will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Meanwhile, Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team's film on Kunjali Marakkar has been titled as Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham and the shoot of the film is expected to commence by the month of November.