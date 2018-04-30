 »   »   »  Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar Will Happen & The Makers Confirm The Same!

Related Articles
The projects based on Kunjali Marakkar are the talk of the M'town. Most recently, Priyadarshan and Mohanlal had come up with an official announcement regarding their upcoming big budget project, titled as Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham.
Back in the month of November 2017, renowned production banner August Cinema had come up with an official announcement regarding the project Kunjali Marakkar, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. This upcoming project will be helmed by Santhosh Sivan and the makers had come up with a sample poster of the same.
With the announcement of Mohanlal's Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, the Malayalam moviegoers were eager to know about the status of Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar. Now, the makers of the film have come up with an official clarification regarding the same.
Santosh Sivan About Kunjali Marakkar
According to a recent report by Times Of india, Santosh Sivan, the director of the film has confirmed that Kunjali Marakkar hasn't been dropped but will take time to begin the shoot. "Everyone associated with both projects are busy and it's not like one fine day we can get them together and begin shooting to see whose film goes on floors first,", he was quoted as saying to Times of India.
When Priyadarshan Called Santosh Sivan
In the interview, Santosh Sivan also confirmed that Priyadarshan had called him a week ago to ask when he would begin the shoot of Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar to which the film-maker answered that he is busy with some of his works and will begin the works of Kunjali Marakkar after that. Santosh Sivan added that Priyadarshan had said to him that his film would be more about sea warfare and of international standards.
August Cinema
Meanwhile, August Cinema, who will be producing this upcoming big budget venture of Mammootty has come up with a new poster of Kunjali Marakkar, which has again given a confirmation regarding the fact that Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar will definitely happen.
More About Kunjali Marakkar IV & Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham
Mammootty starrer Kunjali Marakkar has its script jointly penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan. Meanwhile, the script of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie is being jointly penned by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. Anyhow, we definitely can expect two sensational films from the two of the biggest superstars of Mollywood.
