 »   »   »  Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar Will Happen & The Makers Confirm The Same!

Santosh Sivan About Kunjali Marakkar

According to a recent report by Times Of india, Santosh Sivan, the director of the film has confirmed that Kunjali Marakkar hasn't been dropped but will take time to begin the shoot. "Everyone associated with both projects are busy and it's not like one fine day we can get them together and begin shooting to see whose film goes on floors first,", he was quoted as saying to Times of India.

When Priyadarshan Called Santosh Sivan

In the interview, Santosh Sivan also confirmed that Priyadarshan had called him a week ago to ask when he would begin the shoot of Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar to which the film-maker answered that he is busy with some of his works and will begin the works of Kunjali Marakkar after that. Santosh Sivan added that Priyadarshan had said to him that his film would be more about sea warfare and of international standards.

August Cinema

Meanwhile, August Cinema, who will be producing this upcoming big budget venture of Mammootty has come up with a new poster of Kunjali Marakkar, which has again given a confirmation regarding the fact that Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar will definitely happen.

More About Kunjali Marakkar IV & Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham

Mammootty starrer Kunjali Marakkar has its script jointly penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan. Meanwhile, the script of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie is being jointly penned by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. Anyhow, we definitely can expect two sensational films from the two of the biggest superstars of Mollywood.