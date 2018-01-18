 »   »   » Mammootty's Maamaankam Has A Baahubali Connection!

In 2018, Mammootty will be seen associating with a couple of big budget ventures, which ranks high on expectations. Maamaankam, which will be helmed by debut film-maker will be one among those projects.
It was Mammootty himself who made an official announcement regarding Maamaankam and the movie went on to join the bandwagon of upcoming big budget Malayalam movies, which are all set to change the face of Malayalam cinema.
Maamaankam will have its story set in the 17th century and being a period movie, the expectations are bound to be sky-high. Some of the big names of the industry are expected to be a part of the project and now, Maamaankam has got a connection with the epic movie Baahubali, as well..
VFX Works For Maamaankam..
Reportedly, Maamaankam will be having a lot of VFX elements and the makers of the film have roped in Kamal Kannan to work on the VFX of the movie. Importantly, he had worked as a VFX supervisor in Baahubali.
On Par With Baahubali..
While speaking to Times Of India, Kamal Kannan who will be heading the VFX department of Maamaankam, went on to state that the VFX of the Maamaankam will be on par with Baahubali and the budget constraints won't be a limitation.
The Shoot..
Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to commence the first schedule of shoot of the movie by the first half of February. The second schedule of the film will begin in the month of May. According to the reports, the film will be shot mainly in Kerala and Karnataka.