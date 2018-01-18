 »   »   » Mammootty's Maamaankam Has A Baahubali Connection!

In 2018, Mammootty will be seen associating with a couple of big budget ventures, which ranks high on expectations. Maamaankam, which will be helmed by debut film-maker will be one among those projects.

It was Mammootty himself who made an official announcement regarding Maamaankam and the movie went on to join the bandwagon of upcoming big budget Malayalam movies, which are all set to change the face of Malayalam cinema.



Maamaankam will have its story set in the 17th century and being a period movie, the expectations are bound to be sky-high. Some of the big names of the industry are expected to be a part of the project and now, Maamaankam has got a connection with the epic movie Baahubali, as well..

