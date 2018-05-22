 »   »   » Mammootty's Maamaankam: The New Fan Made Poster Of The Movie Goes Viral!

Reportedly, the second schedule of shoot of the Mammootty starrer Maamaankam is currently under way in Kochi. Earlier, the short first schedule of the movie had completed in the month of February.

Nothing much has to be said about the huge expectations bestowed on this Mammootty starrer, which is a period film set in the 17th century. Meanwhile, a fan made poster of Maamaankam has grabbed the attention of the social media users.



In this specially designed poster of Maamaankam, Mammootty could be seen in a feminine get-up. Earlier, it was revealed by the makers that Mammootty will be seen in multiple looks in the movie and one among them will have a feminine touch. This character in the film is touted to be there in the film for above 30 minutes.



This fan made poster has gained the necessary attention and the buzz is simply phenomenal. Audiences expected nothing less than a classy performance from Mammootty. More details regarding Mammootty's character from the film are being awaited.



Maamaankam is being directed by Sajeev Pillai, who has earlier worked as an assistant to renowned film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. According to the reports, the film-maker, who has penned the script of the film as well, has put in years of research and studies for the script of the movie.