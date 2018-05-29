English
Mammootty's Maamaankam: This Award-winning Actor Is Also A Part Of The Movie!

Posted By:
    The second schedule of shoot of Maamaankam, the highly anticipated film of Mammootty has commenced and a lot of updates regarding the film have been doing the rounds, in connection with the rest of the cast of the movie.

    Mammoottys Maamaankam: This Award-winning Actor Is Also A Part Of The Movie!

    Now, according to the latest reports that have surfaced, the Mammootty starrer Maamaankam will also feature popular young actor Sudev Nair, the recipient of the Kerala State Award for Best Actor in the year 2014, in an important role.

    Mammoottys Maamaankam: This Award-winning Actor Is Also A Part Of The Movie!

    According to a report by Times Of India, Sudev Nair will be seen essaying the role of a warrior who is an expert in Kalaripayattu, sword fighting and horse riding. Interestingly, Maamaankam is Sudev Nair's second film with Mammootty, with the previous one being Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the film which is all set to hit the theatres during the upcoming Eid season. Sudev Nair will also be seen playing an important role in the Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

    Meanwhile, the shoot of Maamaankam is progressing in Kochi. Prachi Tehlan, who is a basketball player and TV actress, has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the movie. Maamaankam, being produced by Venu Kannapilly, also features Neeraj Madhav, Dhruv, Meghanathan, Manikandan Achaari etc., in important roles.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
