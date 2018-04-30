 »   »   » Mammootty’s Maamaankam: This Popular Bollywood Actress To Play The Role Of The Leading Lady?

Mammootty starrer Maamaankam is one of the highly anticipated Malayalam movies in the making. Directed by debut film-maker Sajeev Pillai, who was an assistant to veteran film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Maamaankam is a big budget venture.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Maamaankam will feature three leading ladies. Now, according to certain reports that have been doing the rounds, a popular Bollywood actress has been roped in to play one of those roles.



If reports are to be believed, popular actress Prachi Desai has been chosen to play an important role in Maamaankam. No official confirmation has been regarding the same yet.



Prachi Desai is well-known for roles in movies like Rock On, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Bol Bachchan Bol etc. If the reports turn out to be true, Maamaankam will mark Prachi Desai's big debut in South Indian cinema and the Malayalam film industry.



Meanwhile, the first schedule of shoot of Mammootty's Maamaankam has already been completed. It had commenced in the month of February. Reportedly, the makers are planning to begin the second schedule of shoot of the film by May 10, 2018. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the title teaser of Maamaankam.



Mammootty's Maamaankam is expected to feature a long list of actors in important roles. According to the early reports that had come in, the film will also feature actors like Neeraj Madhav, Dhruv, Meghanathan etc., in important roles. Further details regarding the rest of cast are being awaited.