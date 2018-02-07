 »   »   » Mammootty's Maamaankam: Two Young Actors To Join The Film

Mammootty is all set to be part of a period flick with the upcoming film Maamaankam, which is one of the upcoming Malayalam movies that the audiences are eagerly looking forward for.

The Mammootty starrer, scripted and directed by debutant Sajeev Pillai, will be made with a huge budget and is a magnum opus in the making. In fact, reports also came in that a lot of VFX works will be involved in the film and the works will be at par with Baahubali.

Meanwhile, the audiences have been waiting to know more about the rest of cast of this movie. Now, according to the reports that have come in, two popular young actors have been roped in to play important roles in this Mammootty starrer.

Neeraj Madhav Reportedly, popular young actor Neeraj Madhav will be seen essaying a crucial role in this period flick. Neeraj Madhav has acted in a good number of movies so far, and Maamaankam will mark his first film with Mammootty. Dhruvan Here is another young actor who has been roped in for the big budget flick. Dhruvan is just one film old but he made an impact with his first role itself. He played the lead role in this year's first superhit movie Queen, made by a group of youngsters. Commencement Of Shoot.. According to the reports that have come in, the shoot of Maamaankam is all set to commence soon. The first schedule, which will be a short one, will be completed soon and the second schedule of the film will commence in May and major actors including Mammootty are expected to join the team by then. More About Maamaankam.. Reportedly, the story of Maamaankam will be set in the 17th century. Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a warrior in this much awaited flick. The film will depict to story of the legendary "Chaverukal" of the Valluvanaattu region.

