 »   »   » Mammootty's Maamaankam Will Definitely Be High On Performance & Here Is The Reason!

The Different Get-ups

Earlier, while speaking to Manorama News, producer Venu Kunnapilly had revealed that Mammootty will be seen in four different get-ups in this upcoming magnum opus. Well, Mammootty is one such actor who has brought in a uniqueness to each character that he portrays and his ability to adapt to different get-ups has always been amazing. So, we definitely can expect something special.



The Big Surprise...

In fact, it was also revealed that in one of the get-ups, Mammootty will be seen appearing with a feminine touch and this particular character will have good screen time in the film. It would be indeed a challenging task and the master actor is sure to pull it off with ease.



Neeraj madhav about Maamaankam..

Young actor Neeraj Madhav will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this much awaited venture of Mammootty. Recently, Neeraj Madhav took to Facebook to express his excitement on working with Mammootty in the movie Maamaankam. On his Facebook post, the young actor has written that the film will be an epic venture.



The Action Scenes..

According to the reports, Maamaankam will have some spectacular action scenes and the team has roped in Jaik Stunts from Thailand for the choreography of the sequences and Mammootty is expected to come out with a spectacular show in this aspect as well.

