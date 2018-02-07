 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece Is Gearing Up To Conquer New Regions!

Masterpiece, the Mammootty starrer which had hit the theatres diring the Christmas season of 2017 did go on to become a superhit at the box office, with the film setting the cash registers ringing. Reportedly, Mammootty's Masterpiece went on to mint approximately 40 Crores at the worldwide box office.

Now, the film, directed by young film-maker Ajai Vasudev is gearing up to conquer new regions. According to the reports that have come in, the makers of Masterpiece are planning to release the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of the film. Reportedly, the dubbing works of both the language versions are in progress and the makers are planning to release these versions in the month of March.



Royal Cinemas, the banner under which Masterpiece has been produced took to Facebook to announce the same. Take a look at the Facebook post regarding the same..







Mammootty is a popular actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries as well and his presence is sure to do a lot good for the dubbed versions of these movies.



Moreover, Masterpiece also has the label of a mass action entertainer. Masterpiece did set a new opening day collection record with the film fetching above 5 Crores on its day of release. The film, tagged as a mass action entertainer was one of most anticipated films of the year 2018. Udaykrishna has penned the script of Masterpiece.



Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Unni Mukundan, Gokul Suresh Gopi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, Mukesh, Mahima Nambiar, Santhosh Pandit, Lena etc., in important roles.

