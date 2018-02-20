 »   »   » Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog: Shamna Kasim To Play An Important Role In The Movie!

Oru Kuttanadan Blog, which will mark the debut of popular scenarist Sethu is one among the major releases of Mammootty in the year 2018. According to the initial reports that came in, this upcoming Mammootty starrer will be a humour filled entertainer, which will be set against the backdrop of Kuttanad region.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that the makers of the film have roped in Anu Sithara and Raai Lakshmi to play the female lead roles in the movie. Reportedly, another popular actress is all set to join this Mammootty starrer. According to a latest report by Times Of India, popular actress Shamna Kasim will be seen essaying an important role in the movie.



Reportedly, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a cop in Oru Kuttanadan Blog. In the film, Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Hari, who is a blog writer. Meanwhile, it is after a short gap that Shamna Kasim is appearing in a Malayalam film.



Her previous release in Malayalam was Mili, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015. On the other hand, Shamna Kasim was most recently seen in the Tamil film Savarakathi in which she played the role of the leading lady. The film and the actress' performance gained a lot of appreciation from the critics.

