 Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog: The First Look Poster Is Out!

Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog: The First Look Poster Is Out!

    Oru Kuttanadan Blog, is the upcoming film of Mammootty, which also marks the directorial debut of scenarist Sethu. The film, is expected to be Mammootty's next big Malayalam movie release of the year and the film has a good amount of expectations bestowed on it. The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of March and the movie is touted to be one among the Onam releases of the year.

    Yesterday (Jul 19, 2018), it was revealed that team Oru Kuttanadan Blog are coming up with the first look poster of the movie and as promised, the much awaited poster of Oru Kuttanadan Blog is out. Mammootty himself took to his official Facebook page to release the first look poster of Oru Kuttanadan Blog. Take a look at the same here..

    Mammoottys Oru Kuttanadan Blog: The First Look Poster Is Out!

    The first look poster of Oru Kuttanadan Blog features Mammootty, who looks classy in dhothi and a red shirt and he could be seen involved in fishing in the lake.

    In the film, Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Hari. Apart from Mammootty, Oru Kuttanadan Blog also features a long list of actors in it. The film features three lading ladies in the form of Raai Laxmi, Anu Sithara and Shamna Kasim. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding exact release date of the movie.

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
