 »   »   »  Mammootty's Oru Kuttanadan Blog: The First Official Teaser Is Out!

Ever since the first official poster of Oru Kuttandan Blog had released, this upcoming film of Mammootty has hogged the limelight on social media with various location stills, photo cards and other fan made posters of the movie also becoming hugely popular. In fact, within a short span of time, Oru Kuttanadan Blog has set good level of expectations in the minds of the Malayalam film audiences.

Much to the happiness of all those who are eagerly awaiting for the movie, it was announced that the first official teaser of Oru Kuttanadan Blog, will be hitting the online circuits at 7 PM on July 27, 2018. As promised, the makers of the film have unveiled the much awaited teaser of Oru Kuttandan Blog.

The 20 seconds long teaser of has been cut using various short sequences from the movie and it has been presented in the backdrop of a song from the film. Teaser features snippets of the boat race sequences as well. In fact, the teaser is a promising one and it assures a perfect family entertainer set against the backdrop of the beautiful locations in the Kuttanadu region.

Mammootty, took to his official Facebook page to release the teaser of Oru Kuttanadan Blog. Take a look at the teaser here..

Oru Kuttanadan Blog is the debut directorial venture of scenarist Sethu. Along with Mammootty, the film also features actors like Raai Laxmi, Anu Sithara, Shamna Kasim, Sanju Sivaram, Jacob Gregory, Nedumudi Venu, Lalu Alex, Jude Anthany Joseph and others in important roles. Oru Kuttanadan Blog will be hitting the screens during the Onam season.