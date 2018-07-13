English
 »   »   »  Mammootty's Peranbu Fetches The Praises Of An Internationally Acclaimed Film-maker

Mammootty's Peranbu Fetches The Praises Of An Internationally Acclaimed Film-maker

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mammootty has some solid projects in the line-up and most recently, the actor delivered a big blockbuster in the form of Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is still continuing its good run at the theatres across the state. Now, all the eyes are on the upcoming big treats that the actor is all set to offer.

    Among the upcoming movies of Mammootty, Peranbu holds a special place. The film marks the return of Mammootty to the Tamil film industry after a break. The film has already garnered extremely good reviews from the international film festivals where it has been screened.

    Now, here is yet another report about Peranbu, which is sure to raise the expectations on this movie. An internationally acclaimed film-maker has praised this film directed by Peranbu.

    Recently, the makers of the film had come up with the new poster of Peranbu, which also has been uploaded on the official Facebook page of Mammootty. The poster carries the words of popular film-maker Robert Schwentke, who is well-known for his movies like The Divergent Series, The Captain etc. It read as "A well-written and a beautiful film with magnificent performances. One of the best films I have watched. Peranbu will linger in your heart forever."

    Mammoottys Peranbu Fetches The Praises Of An Internationally Acclaimed Film-maker

    Popular cinematographer PC Sriram too had showered praises on Peranbu recently. It seems like Peranbu is something really special and the expectations on the film is sky high. The audio launch ceremony of the film will be held on July 15, 2018. The makers are yet to make an announcement regarding the release date of the movie.

    Read more about: mammootty peranbu
    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue