 »   »   »  Mammootty's Peranbu Fetches The Praises Of An Internationally Acclaimed Film-maker

Mammootty has some solid projects in the line-up and most recently, the actor delivered a big blockbuster in the form of Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is still continuing its good run at the theatres across the state. Now, all the eyes are on the upcoming big treats that the actor is all set to offer.

Among the upcoming movies of Mammootty, Peranbu holds a special place. The film marks the return of Mammootty to the Tamil film industry after a break. The film has already garnered extremely good reviews from the international film festivals where it has been screened.

Now, here is yet another report about Peranbu, which is sure to raise the expectations on this movie. An internationally acclaimed film-maker has praised this film directed by Peranbu.

Recently, the makers of the film had come up with the new poster of Peranbu, which also has been uploaded on the official Facebook page of Mammootty. The poster carries the words of popular film-maker Robert Schwentke, who is well-known for his movies like The Divergent Series, The Captain etc. It read as "A well-written and a beautiful film with magnificent performances. One of the best films I have watched. Peranbu will linger in your heart forever."

Popular cinematographer PC Sriram too had showered praises on Peranbu recently. It seems like Peranbu is something really special and the expectations on the film is sky high. The audio launch ceremony of the film will be held on July 15, 2018. The makers are yet to make an announcement regarding the release date of the movie.