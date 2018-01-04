 »   »   » Mammootty's Peranbu To Get A Premiere At An International Film Festival?

Mammootty starrer Peranbu, directed by popular Tamil film-maker Ram, is one of the highly awaited films of the actor. Importantly, it is after a gap of over 7 years that Mammootty is coming up with a Tamil movie.

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting for the big release of this Mammootty starrer. Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that the Mammootty starrer might hit the theatres during the upcoming Pongal season.



Now, here is another major update regarding Mammootty's Pernabu, which is indeed a promising one. According to the reports that have come in, Mammootty's Peranbu is all set to be screened at a popular International Film Festival.



Reportedly, Peranbu might get a premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, which is one of the most popular and followed film festivals round the globe. The makers are yet to make an official confirmation regarding the same. Reportedly, the International Film Festival of Rotterdam will be held from January 24th to February 4th.



If it happens, pernabu will go on to become the second Indian film to be screened at the much popular International Film Festival. Only one Indian film has made it to the Rotterdam International Film Festival, so far. In the last year, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's S Durga was screened at the film festival and the movie went on to win the Hivos Tiger Award.



Coming back to Peranbu, this Mammootty starrer is expected to be released in Malayalam, as well. In Peranbu, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a doting father, who works as a taxi driver. Popular actres Anjali, Saadhana, Anjali Ameer, Samuthirakkani, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., are also a part of the cast list.



Peranbu is expected to feature an intense performance from Mammootty and the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the movie. The film has its music department handled by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Mammootty's next release is expected to be Street Lights, which will also simultaneously be released in Tamil and Malayalam. The film will make a big release in the theatres during the Republic Day weekend.