 »   »   » This Mammootty Starrer Has Yet Another Feather On Its Cap!

Peranbu, is one among the highly awaited films of Mammootty. The movie, which marks the return of Mammootty to Tamil cinema, has been directed by popular Tamil film-maker Raam and the expectations on the film is pretty high.

Earlier, Peranbu was screened at the 47th International Film Festival Of Rotterdam, which was held in the month of January 2018 and all those who watched the film during the premiere were all praises for the movie as well Mammootty's exceptional performance. Now, this much awaited-film has yet another feather on its cap.



According to the latest reports that have come in, Peranbu will be screened at the upcoming Shanghai International Film Festival, which will be held from June 16 to June 25. The makers of the film confirmed the same through the movie's official Facebook page. This festival is one of the most popular International Film Festivals of Asia and it is indeed a big achievement for Peranbu. Interestingly, this will also mark the Asian Premiere of the Mammootty starrer.



Well, the expectations surrounding Pernabu has now reached newer heights and the audiences are eager to catch the film from the theatres. Apart from Mammootty, Peranbu also features Anjali, Sadhna, Anjali Ameer, Sarathkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., in important roles. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the film in the theatres.