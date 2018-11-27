 »   »   »  Mammootty's Peranbu Receives Huge Applauses At IFFI; The Movie To Be Screened Once Again!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Mammootty's much awaited movie Peranbu, directed by Ram, was one among the movies that was selected to the Indian panorama section at the ongoing IFFI. The film, directed by Ram, was screened at the IFFi on Sunday (November 25, 2018) and the movie had met with overwhelming reviews from the audiences. Reportedly, there was a huge demand for the tickets for the screening show of Peranbu.
Now, Peranbu is all set to get an additional screening at the IFFI. Reportedly, the highly appreciated movie will be screened once again today (November 27, 2018) at 11:30 PM. Mammootty himself has confirmed the news regarding the second screening, through his official Facebook page. Take a look at the Facebook post here..
All those who have watched the film on Sunday (November 25, 2018) have been showering praises on the movie as well as the majestic performance of Mammootty. Reports suggest that the film had received a standing ovation.
Well, not many movies have gone on to attain multiple screenings at the IFFI. The demand for Peranbu once again underlines the fact that it is a quality movie. The Malayalam movie audiences are also keenly waiting for the big arrival of the film in the theatres. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the theatrical release of the movie.