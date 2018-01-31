 »   »   » Mammootty's Peranbu Shines At Internatinal Film Festival Of Rotterdam!

Mammootty has a big list of promising movies in the line-up, which have their own specialities associated with them. Importantly, the year 2018 will also mark the comeback of Mammootty to the Tamil film industry, after a gap of close to 8 years.

In fact, Mammootty has two Tamil movies in the pipeline and the prominent among them is Peranbu, which is being hugely awaited by all of his fans. Directed by Raam, the film is expected to feature a powerhouse performance of the master actor.



Now, here is a news regarding the Mammootty starrer, which is sure to increase the expectations on these movies, which ranks high in the list of the most awaited movies. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..



International Premiere The premiere of Mammootty's Pernabu, directed by Raam was held at the Rotterdam International film festival on January 27, 2018. It is one of the top international film festivals round the globe and not many Indian movies have made it to the festival in the past.

Extremely Good Reviews The premiere of the film met with a good reception. Peranbu received extremely positive reviews upon its premiere. Those who watched the film showered praises on the film and Mammootty's mind-blowing performance.

Audience Award 2018 Peranbu has been placed at the 17th spot in the initial standings of the poll for the audience award. The Mammootty starrer has found a place in the top 20 positions, which is indeed a big achievement. Over 140 films of different languages are there in the final list.

More About Peranbu... Peranbu features Mammootty in the shoes of a character named Amuthan, who is a taxi driver by profession. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Anjali, Saadhana and Anjali Ameer in important roles.

Peranbu Release Well, no official confirmation has been made regarding the release of the movie. Certain reports suggest that the film will hit the theatres in the month of May. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to release the Malayalam version of the film simultaneously.



