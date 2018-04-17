 »   »   » Mammootty's Raja 2: Director Vysaksh Will Next Begin The Works Of This Movie!

Raja 2

The news regarding Raja 2, the sequel to the superhit movie Pokkiri Raja had surfaced a year ago and the Malayalam film audiences were left excited by the prospects of seeing the character Raja, back on screen, once again.



The Announcement In Masterpiece

Rumours were rife that Raja 2 might be th Vishu release of Mammootty in the year 2018. But, no further updates regarding the film was made. It was then that the audiences got a big surprise when Udaykrishna, who appeared as himself in the film Masterpiece, conveyed through a scene in the film that his next film will be Raja 2.



Update On Raja 2

Now, here is an important update regarding this much awaited film of Mammootty. According to a recent report by OnManorama director Vysakh has stated that the shoot of Mammootty's Raja 2 will begin by the month of July 2018. The film will be produced by Nelson Ipe under the banner Nelson Ipe Productions.



After The First Schedule Of Raja 2..

The report also suggests that Vysakh will team up with Nivin Pauly for an upcoming film as well. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will begin by the month of September after the completion of the first schedule of Raja 2 and the second schedule of Raja 2 would commence after the completion of the shoot of Nivin Pauly movie. Both these movies will have their scripts penned by writer Udaykrishna.

