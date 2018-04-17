 »   »   » Mammootty's Raja 2: Director Vysaksh Will Next Begin The Works Of This Movie!

Related Articles
After the gigantic success of the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, Vysakh's fame and popularity did sore to newer heights and ever since then, the audiences have been eager to know more about the director's next big project. It was then that reports had surfaced that Vysakh would next join hands with none other than Mammootty, with whom he had earlier teamed for the debut movie Pokkiri Raja, which had hit the theatres in the year 2010.
Meanwhile, Vysakh also donned the hat of a producer with the movie Ira, which starred Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh in the lead roles. The film was jointly produced by Vysakh and writer Udaykrishna. Now, here is a major update regarding the next directorial venture of Vysakh and the big news is that he will next begin the works of the film with Mammootty. Read on to know more about the same..
Raja 2
The news regarding Raja 2, the sequel to the superhit movie Pokkiri Raja had surfaced a year ago and the Malayalam film audiences were left excited by the prospects of seeing the character Raja, back on screen, once again.
The Announcement In Masterpiece
Rumours were rife that Raja 2 might be th Vishu release of Mammootty in the year 2018. But, no further updates regarding the film was made. It was then that the audiences got a big surprise when Udaykrishna, who appeared as himself in the film Masterpiece, conveyed through a scene in the film that his next film will be Raja 2.
Update On Raja 2
Now, here is an important update regarding this much awaited film of Mammootty. According to a recent report by OnManorama director Vysakh has stated that the shoot of Mammootty's Raja 2 will begin by the month of July 2018. The film will be produced by Nelson Ipe under the banner Nelson Ipe Productions.
After The First Schedule Of Raja 2..
The report also suggests that Vysakh will team up with Nivin Pauly for an upcoming film as well. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will begin by the month of September after the completion of the first schedule of Raja 2 and the second schedule of Raja 2 would commence after the completion of the shoot of Nivin Pauly movie. Both these movies will have their scripts penned by writer Udaykrishna.
