 »   »   » Mammootty’s Raja 2 To Hit The Theatres In the First Quarter Of Next Year?

Raja 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2010 blockbuster movie Pokkiriraja, is one among the highly awaited ventures of Mammootty. Director Vysakh, who had helmed the prequel will be directing the sequel as well.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that the shoot of Raja 2 will commence this year itself. Now, certain reports have been doing the rounds regarding the planning of the makers on the release time of the movie.



According to a recent report by Times Of India, reports have surfaced that team Raja 2 are planning to release the film by March 2019. Raja 2 will have its script penned by popular scenarist Udaykrishna.



Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast & crew members of Raja 2. Pokkiri Raja, the prequel to the movie had also featured Prithviraj in an important role. Let us wait for more updates to know who all will be a part of this sequel.



Meanwhile, Vysakh's previous directorial venture was the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster. Pulimurugan too had its script penned by Udaykrishnan. The audiences are eagerly awaiting for his next venture of this director-writer team.



Meanwhile, reports had also surfaced that Vysakh will be teaming up with young actor Nivin Pauly, for a mass entertainer, set against a campus background. This film also will have its script penned by Udaykrishna.