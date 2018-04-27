 »   »   » Mammootty's Song From Uncle Turns Out To Be A Big Hit!

Mammootty starrer Uncle has hit the theatres today (April 27, 2018). Meanwhile, the makers of this film had come up with a big surprise yesterday. Earlier, there were reports that Mammootty might be heard singing a song in the film and rghtly, it has turned out to be true.

The song sung by Mammootty was released through the official Facebook page of the actor. He also added a message, which was read as "Hi everyone ! I'm trying my hand at singing after ages ! Hope you all like it ☺ ! Let me know what you think".



Take a look at the same here..







The video also contains a few footages taken during the recording session of the song. Well, the song Entha Johnsa Kallille.. is a peppy number with a folkish touch. It has to be said that Mammootty has done an excellent job as a singer. The has already gone viral on Facebook and it has fetched a good number of likes and shares on Facebook. The song has been set to tune by Bijibal.



Well, it is not for the first time that Mammootty is singing a song for a film. Earlier, in the film Pallavur Devanarayanan released in the year 1999, he had sung the song Poliyo Poli.., which was set to tune by popular music director Raveendran. Later, he had turned singer for the film Kutti Sranku. In the movie Jawan Of Vellimala, he had sung a short song Onnaam Kunninemel.., which also turned out to be a hit