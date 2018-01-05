 »   »   » Mammootty’s Street Lights: The First Teaser Is Out!

Street Lights, starring Mammootty in the lead role is all set to be the actor's first big release of the year. The expectation are good enough on this upcoming movie, which is the debut directorial venture of cinematographer Shamdatt.

On the first day of 2018, the makers of Street Lights had come up with the brand new poster of the movie. Now, the team has revealed the first official teaser of this much awaited venture.



The first teaser of Street Lights was released through the official Facebook page of Mammootty. The teaser hit the online circuits at 5 PM, today (January 05, 2018).



Take a look at Street Lights official teaser..







The 24 seconds long teaser of Street Lights gives a brief introduction of the character played by Mammootty in the film. It has been revealed that Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named James in Street Lights. It has to be said that Street Lights teaser has packed a punch and we definitely can expect something really special.



Well, the teaser of Street Lights is now the talk of the social media. It has already clocked in above 2 Lakh views on Facebook within 3 hours of time and has been well-received by the audiences.



Reportedly, Street Lights will make a worldwide release on January 26, 2018. The film, which is a bilingual has been simultaneously shot in Tamil, as well. The team is also planning to come up with the Telugu dubbed version of Street Lights. If reports are to be believed, all the three versions will be hitting the theatres on the same day.



Street Lights also features other prominent actors in important roles. Soubin Shahir, Dharmajan and Hareesh Kanaran are also a part of the cast list. Lijomol Jose will also be seen essaying an important role in the film.



Street Lights has been produced under Mammootty's own banner Playhouse productions. Well, let us wait till January 26, 2017 to know more about this much awaited venture.