 »   »   » Mammootty's The Great Father To Be Remade In Tamil?

The Great Father In Tamil?

Speculations are rife that The Great Father will be remade in Tamil as well. If reports are to be believed, none other than Chiyaan Vikram will be seen essaying the role done by Mammootty in the original. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.



When Vikram Starred In The Remake Of A Malayalam Movie

Earlier, Vikram has starred in the remake of another superhit Malayalam movie. The actor had played the lead role in the Tamil movie Majaa, which was the remake of the movie Thommanum Makkalum, which also featured Megastar Mammootty in the lead role.



Other Projects Of Vikram

Meanwhile, Vikram is busy with the works of his other projects. The actor has movies like Saamy Square, Dhruva Natchathiram in his kitty. He has also signed the big budget project Mahavir Karna, to be directed by Mollywood film-maker RS Vimal.



The Great Father's Telugu Remake

Earlier, certain reports had also surfaced regarding the Telugu remake of the Mammootty starrer The Great Father. The reports had suggested that Tollywood star Venkatesh might be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of The Great Father.

