 Mammootty's The Great Father To Be Remade In Tamil?

Mammootty's The Great Father To Be Remade In Tamil?


It's going to be a year since the Mammootty starrer The Great Father has hit the theatres. The blockbuster movie, directed by Haneef Adeni had hit the screens, on March 30, 2017 and the movie later enjoyed a fabulous run to emerge as one of the biggest ever box office successes of Mammootty.

In The Great Father, Mammootty had portrayed the role of a character named David Nainan. The movie, which was in the lines of a family thriller did impress all sections of the audiences alike and the movie went on to join the coveted 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Now, certain reports have been doing the rounds that The Great Father is all set to be remade in other languages. Keep reading to know more about the same..

The Great Father In Tamil?

Speculations are rife that The Great Father will be remade in Tamil as well. If reports are to be believed, none other than Chiyaan Vikram will be seen essaying the role done by Mammootty in the original. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

When Vikram Starred In The Remake Of A Malayalam Movie

Earlier, Vikram has starred in the remake of another superhit Malayalam movie. The actor had played the lead role in the Tamil movie Majaa, which was the remake of the movie Thommanum Makkalum, which also featured Megastar Mammootty in the lead role.

Other Projects Of Vikram

Meanwhile, Vikram is busy with the works of his other projects. The actor has movies like Saamy Square, Dhruva Natchathiram in his kitty. He has also signed the big budget project Mahavir Karna, to be directed by Mollywood film-maker RS Vimal.

The Great Father's Telugu Remake

Earlier, certain reports had also surfaced regarding the Telugu remake of the Mammootty starrer The Great Father. The reports had suggested that Tollywood star Venkatesh might be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of The Great Father.

