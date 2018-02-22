 »   »   » Mammootty's Parole To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mammootty starrer Parole is expected to be the actor's next big release of the year. The film, which has been directed by debut film-maker Sharret Sandith has created a good amount of hype with the posters and the stills of the movie, which have been doing the rounds on social media since the past few days.

Reportedly, the makers of the film have finalised the release date of the movie. According to the reports, Mammootty's Parole will be hitting the theatres on March 31, 2018. This date has been tagged in many of the posts that have come out in the official Facebook page of the movie.



In Parole, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a character named Sakhavu Alex. The actor will be seen in two different get-ups in the movie. Both the looks, which were revealed through two different posters of the movie have gained necessary attention.



According to the reports, Parole is based on certain real incidents. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Miya George, Ineya, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex etc., in crucial roles. Baahubali fame Prabhakar is making his debut in Mollywood with the film. Parole has been produced by Antony D'Cruz under the banner Antony D'Cruz Entertainment.

