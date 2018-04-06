 »   »   » Mammootty's Uncle To Hit The Theatres In April?

Uncle is one among the many promsing upcoming movies of Mammootty. The film, which marks the debut of yet another film-maker in the form of Gireesh Damodar, has been scripted by actor Joy Mathew.

Well, it was recently that the first look poster of Uncle hit the online circuits. The audiences have been eagerly awaiting to know more about the release of the movie and now, according to the reports that are doing the rounds, the film might hit the theatres in the month of April itself.



Yesterday (April 05, 2018), actor Joy Mathew who is also one among the producers of this upcoming Mammootty starrer, took to his Facebook page to send out the new poster of Uncle, which features Joy mathew along with Mammootty. As a reply to one of the comments that enquired about the release date of the movie, Joy Mathew confirmed that Uncle will be hitting the theatres on April 27, 2018.



Well, that indeed is a big news for all the fans of Mammootty and the Malayalam film audiences. Mammootty's new release Parole has already hit the theatres and if Uncle makes it to the theatres on April 27, 2018 that would be a double treat for all. Apart from Mammootty, Uncle also features Karthika Muralidharan, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Muthumani etc., in important roles.