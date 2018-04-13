 »   »   » Mammootty’s Uncle & Mohanlal’s Odiyan: The New Poster & Still From The Movies Are Out!

The day has started off on a pleasant note for the fans of Mammootty and Mohanlal. Both the big stars of Mollywood have given the audiences some special gifts in the form of a poster and a still from their upcoming films.

Mammootty will be next seen in the film Uncle and the actor took to Facebook this morning to release the new poster from the film, which is indeed a must see. This new poster of Uncle is an intense and engaging one and Mammootty could be seen in a different look in this one. Well, this poster should definitely fuel the assumptions of the audiences that Mammootty will be seen essaying a character with negative shades in Uncle.

Most recently, the makers of the film had also come up with the teaser of Uncle, which has increased the expectations on the film.

On the other hand, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to release yet another still from the locations of Odiyan. In this new still, Mohanlal could be seen in his all new look that he had sported for the younger version of Odiyan Manikyan.

Both the poster and the still have gained the attention of the social media users and cinegoers. Uncle and Odiyan have been slated for a release this year. Uncle will be the first one to hit the theatres as the film is expected to grace the big screens on April 27, 2018. On the other hand, the exact release date of Odiyan is yet to be announced by the makers.