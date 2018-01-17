 »   »   » MUST READ! Mammootty Sends Out His Best Wishes To Pranav Mohanlal!

Pranav Mohanlal's debut as a lead hero has been a long waited one and the year 2018 will witness the grand entry of the young and upcoming actor.

With Aadhi, Pranav Mohanlal is all set to make a mark of his own in the Malayalam film industry and the much awaited movie will be gracing the screens on January 26, 2018.

Expectations are definitely sky-high on the debut venture of Pranav Mohanlal and all are waiting to see the star son sparkle on the big screen. Meanwhile, before the big release of Aadhi, Pranav Mohanlal and the entire team of Aadhi has got the best of wishes from none other than Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood.