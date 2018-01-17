 »   »   » MUST READ! Mammootty Sends Out His Best Wishes To Pranav Mohanlal!

Pranav Mohanlal's debut as a lead hero has been a long waited one and the year 2018 will witness the grand entry of the young and upcoming actor.
With Aadhi, Pranav Mohanlal is all set to make a mark of his own in the Malayalam film industry and the much awaited movie will be gracing the screens on January 26, 2018.
Expectations are definitely sky-high on the debut venture of Pranav Mohanlal and all are waiting to see the star son sparkle on the big screen. Meanwhile, before the big release of Aadhi, Pranav Mohanlal and the entire team of Aadhi has got the best of wishes from none other than Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood.
Mammootty's Best Wishes For Pranav Mohanlal...
Mammootty did send out his best wishes through his official Facebook page, which was read as "Wishing our dearest Appu who you all know as Pranav a wonderful entry into world of cinema ! For us he is just like one of our own children and has grown up before our eyes. He's turned out to be a fine young man and will definitely delight all of you with his talent and charm. All the best for #Aadi to dearest Appu and also to his proud parents our Lal and Suchi."
The Close Bond..
Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two of the biggest superstars of Mollywood do share a close bond and same is the case of their families. Mammootty's message for Pranav Mohanlal filled with care and affection rightly shows the strong connection between both the families.
Preview Show Of Aadhi
Interestingly, the photos of Mohanlal and family's visit to Mammootty's house has been doing the rounds on social media. Reports were doing the rounds that a preview show of Aadhi was held at Mammootty's house.
Dulquer Salmaan's Message For Pranav Mohanlal
The announcement on Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie had come out in the year 2016. On the day of the commencement of shoot of Aadhi, Dulquer Salmaan had send out a special note for his dear friend and also shared the motion poster of the movie.