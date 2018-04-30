 »   »   » Mammootty & Sreenivasan To Share The Screen Space In An Upcoming Political Movie!

Mammootty and Sreenivasan have teamed up for a good number of movies in the past. Most of their movies have tasted success at the box office and it is indeed one of the most loved combos of Malayalam cinema.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Mammootty and Sreenivasan is all set to share the screen space, in an upcoming film, which is touted to be a film with politics as its main backdrop.

Well, this upcoming film will be directed by Santhosh Viswanath, who had made his debut with the film Chirakodinja Kinavukal, which had featured Sreenivasan in the role of the character named Novelist Ambujakshan.

In this yet-to-be-titled film of Santhosh Viswanath, which is being scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo, Mammmootty will be seen essaying the role of a Chief Minister. While speaking to Times Of India, the film-maker stated that Sreenivasan will be seen essaying the role of a politically ignorant person, who doesn't know anything about the politics of the state.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film is expected to commence by the end of this year itself. Vishnu Unnikrishnan will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this upcoming Mammootty starrer.

Well, it definitely is a film to watch out for as Mammootty and Sreenivasan are expected to bring back the same old magic. Both of them had previously teamed up for the film Pathemaari, directed by Salim Ahmed. The film did win a lot of praises and also emerged as a success at the box office.