 »   »   » Mammootty Starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Satellite Rights Already Sold!

Mammootty is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is being directed by debut film-maker Shaji Padoor. In fact, on the work front, Mammootty had kick-started the year 2018 with the works of this film, which is one among the many promising projects that the actor has.
Well, expectations are quite high on the Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal and the Malayalam film audiences are definitely expecting something special from the team. Meanwhile, here is another report regarding the film, which rightly speaks about the magnitude of the project. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Satellite Rights..
Well, according to the latest reports that have come in, the Satellite Rights of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have already been sold. Surya TV, the popular channel, has reportedly bagged the broadcast rights of the movie. The official confirmation regarding the same was made through the Facebook page of Surya TV.
Before The Completion Of Shoot..
Well, it has to be remembered that Abrahaminte Santhathikal is in its shooting stages and nowadays, it isn't that common to see satellite rights of a film being sold even before the completion of the shoot. Well, it seems like Abrahaminte Santhathikal is definitely something big in the offing.
More About Abrahaminte Santhathikal..
Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Derick Abraham, who is the Assistant Superintendent of Police, in the film. Popular young actor Anson Paul will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this movie.
Release Of Abrahaminte Santhathikal..
Nothing much has been revealed about the exact release date of the movie. Certain reports have been doing the rounds that the makers are planning to release the film during the Eid season of 2018. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the side of the makers.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal has its script penned by Haneef Adeni, who directed the Mammootty starrer The Great Father as well. Mammootty's look from the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.