 »   »   » Mammootty Starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal's Satellite Rights Already Sold!

Satellite Rights..

Well, according to the latest reports that have come in, the Satellite Rights of Abrahaminte Santhathikal have already been sold. Surya TV, the popular channel, has reportedly bagged the broadcast rights of the movie. The official confirmation regarding the same was made through the Facebook page of Surya TV.



Before The Completion Of Shoot..

Well, it has to be remembered that Abrahaminte Santhathikal is in its shooting stages and nowadays, it isn't that common to see satellite rights of a film being sold even before the completion of the shoot. Well, it seems like Abrahaminte Santhathikal is definitely something big in the offing.



More About Abrahaminte Santhathikal..

Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Derick Abraham, who is the Assistant Superintendent of Police, in the film. Popular young actor Anson Paul will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this movie.



Release Of Abrahaminte Santhathikal..

Nothing much has been revealed about the exact release date of the movie. Certain reports have been doing the rounds that the makers are planning to release the film during the Eid season of 2018. Let us wait for an official confirmation from the side of the makers.

