Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal: The New Stills Of The film Will Keep You On Your Toes!

    The Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal has hit the right chords as far as setting the hype is considered.The film has fixed itself at the top spot, among the list of the much awaited Malayalam movies of the year. It wouldn't be wrong to tag Abrahaminte Santhathikal as the most talked about Malayalam movie on social media circuits at present.

    Meanwhile, after the sensational posters that kept the audiences discussing, now some new stills from the Mammootty starrer have been ruling the social media since the past few days. The stills are nothing short than fabulous and these ones are sure to keep the audiences on their toes. Keep scrolling down to know more.

    Amidst The Rain...

    Here is one of the fascinating stills that have been doing the rounds on social media. In this, Mammootty could be seen walking ahead amidst the rains, holding an umbrella. Many social media users are comparing the still to the introduction sequence from Big B. Even the punch scene from The Great Father had rain as their backdrop.

    A Thriller?

    Each still of the film has looked promising and here is another one, which seemingly is that of an action sequence. Well, initial reports have suggested that Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be a thriller giving due equal importance to emotional angle as well.

    Reminiscence Of The Great Father..!

    The film has its script penned by The Great Father's director Haneef Adeni and the expectation is bound to be quite high for a film that would match up to or exceed The Great Father. Here is another still from the film, which has further upped the expectations on the movie.

    A Terrific Performance On Cards

    Well, going by the stills that have been doing the rounds, one thing is assured that Abrahaminte Santhathikal will have an amazing performance from Mammootty. In this still, even the eyes express a thousand words. An intense performance mixed with class and mass is being awaited.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 12:53 [IST]
