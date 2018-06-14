 »   »   »  Mammootty Starrer Kunjali Marakkar's Teaser Is On The Way!

Two big movies are in the pipeline based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar with Mammootty and Mohanlal roped in for the lead role in these films. The Mohanlal starrer Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, to be directed by popular film-maker Priyadarshan, was officially announced in the month of April. It was reported that the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie will begin this year itself and certain unconfirmed reports had surfaced regarding the rest of the cast of the movie as well. The Mammootty starrer Kunjali Marakkar, which will be directed by Santosh Sivan, is also on its way.

According to a recent report by Times Of India, the makers of the film are planning to release a teaser of the Mammootty starrer Kunjali Marakkar, along with the upcoming Malayalam movie Theevandi, which is gearing up to hit the theatres soon. Theevandi has also been produced by August Cinema, the banner which will be producing the Mammootty starrer as well.

The report also has added that Shaji Nadesan had confirmed that Kunjali Marakkar will go ahead as planned and the movie will go on floors by the end of this year. This upcoming big budget venture will have its script penned by Shankar Ramakrishnan and TP Rajeevan.

At the same time, Theevandi is expected to hit the theatres in this month itself. Theevandi has been directed by Fellini TP and the movie features young actor Tovino Thomas in the lead role. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Theevandi is a movie in the lines of satire with the young actor portraying the role of a character named Bineesh.