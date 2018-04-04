 »   »   » Mammootty Starrer Parole Gets A Clean 'U' Certificate!

English
Parole, directed by debut film-maker Sharrath Sandith is gearing up to hit the theatres. According to the reports, the censoring formalities of the film has been completed and the movie has bagged a clean 'U' certificate.

Earlier, Parole was scheduled for a release on March 31, 2018. But, the film got pushed ahead by a week due to some technical reasons. Now, it has been announced that Parole will be coming in front of the audiences on April 6, 2018.

As of now, the Biju Menon starrer Oraayiram Kinakkalal, directed by debut film-maker Pramod Mohan has also been slated for a release on the same day (April 06, 2018).

Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Sakhavu Alex in this film, which has been scripted by Ajith Poojappura. The shoot of the film had commenced in the month of June 2017 and was completed in different schedules.

Most recently, the makers of Parole had come up with a song from the movie, sung by Aristo Suresh and it garnered necessary attention. Apart from Mammootty, Parole also features Ineya, Miya George, Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prabhakar, Krishnakumar, Lalu Alex, Sijay Varghese, Irshad, etc., in important roles.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 10:40 [IST]
