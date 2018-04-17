 »   »   » Mammootty Starrer Uncle: The Trailer Of The Film Is An Enthralling One!

The month of April is expected to witness the arrival of yet another film of Mammootty, in the form of Uncle, which is expected to hit the marquee on April 27, 2018. After the promising teaser, the makers of Uncle have come up with the first official trailer of the film.

The trailer of Uncle was released by Mammootty, through his official Facebook page, at 7 PM yesterday (Apriol 16, 2018). Uncle's trailer is a 1 minute 25 seconds long one and it is packed with elements that would definitely generate curiosity in the minds of the audiences that to know more about the film.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Mammootty might be seen essaying a character with negative shades in the film. The most recent posters and the trailer of the film have elements that indicate the same. But, the makers of the film haven't divulged any further details about Mammootty's character from the film and let's wait till the big arrival of the film in the theatres to know more about the same.

Anyhow, we definitely can expect a scintillating performance from Mammootty in Uncle and the trailer of the movie does carry some moments that assure the same. In Uncle, Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named Krishna Kumar. The background score from the trailer also sounds promising and it seems like the film have due share of thrilling moments as well. The trailer has generated positive responses across and is nearing half a million views on Facebook.

Karthika Muraleedhaan, who made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie CIA-Comrade In America starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie.

Uncle also paves way for the entry of yet another debut director in the form of Gireesh damodar. The Mammootty starrer has been scripted by Joy Mathew, who also essays a crucial role in the film. He is also one among the producers of Uncle. The Mammootty starrer also features other actors like Suresh Krishna, Muthumani, KPAC Lalitha, Ganapathy etc., in important roles.