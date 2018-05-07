 »   »   » Mammootty & Team Come Up With An Entertaining Performance At AMMA Mazhavil!

Mammootty & The Team

Well, a lot of stills from the rehearsal camp had surfaced and the audiences also got to see some snippets of the performances of Mammootty & team for the function. It was understood that a performance featuring Mammootty, Jayaram and others were on cards.

As expected, the seniors had come up with a rollicking dance performance, which entertained the audiences throughout. Mammootty Jayaram, Manoj K Jayan, Mukesh, Siddique etc. Yesterday, Jayaram took to Facebook to send out a selfie featuring the big team and the picture itself is a treat to watch.

The Dance Number

Mammootty & the team performed to the tunes of some of the superhit Tamil peppy songs and they made it a point to entertain the audiences. The video of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.

An Active Particpant..!

As mentioned above, Mammootty was an active participant and did make his presence felt in many of the programmes. He appeared in a couple of skits as well. Apart from that, the audiences too got to see Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan together performing for one of the introductory programmes.