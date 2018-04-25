 »   »   » Mammootty & The Young Brigade: These Selfies Flaunt The Fun-loving Side Of Megastar!

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood is loved by one and all and he is one such senior actor who gels well with the younger brigade of actors as well. He enjoys a long list of admirers and fans among the young actors as well and is definitely one among the most followed celebrities of Mollywood.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is busy with the works of his upcoming film Oru Kuttanadan Blog, which is being directed by popular scenarist Sethu. In the film, a group of popular young actors will also be seen essaying crucial roles.



A couple of selfies which have been taken during the filming of this upcoming venture have been doing the rounds on social media. These funny and engaging pictures which feature Mammootty along with young actors have everything in to prove the light-hearted and fun-loving side of the Mammootty.



The First Selfie...! It was young actor Sanju Sivaram who took to his official Facebook page to post a selfie, which has the presence of the young actor himself, Jacob Gregory, Shahin Siddique and another important person who is seen wearing a helmet. This selfie did leave everyone quite excited and the young actor had asked the audiences to guess who the star is.

The Second Selfie..! After a few hours, Sanju Sivram further took to his Facebook page to share yet another photo and in this picture, Mammootty's face was revealed as he flipped opened the front glass of the helmet. Yet again, the selfie had an interesting caption and was a perfect continuation to the series of pictures.

Mammootty Riding A Superbike..! Yet another stylish picture of Mammootty has been doing the rounds on social media in which the Megastar could be seen riding a superbike. Now, it seems like the above two selfies were clicked from the same location in Kaloor.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog..! Interestingly, a few days ago, the young actor had posted another selfie that was clicked by Mammootty during the filming of Oru Kuttanadan Blog. In the picture, you could see actors like Jacob Gregory, Sanju Sivaram, Vivek Gopan, Shahin Siddique & Sohan Seenulal along with Mammootty.

