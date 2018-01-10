 »   »   » Mammootty In 2018: Big & Much Awaited Movies In The Pipeline!

The year 2018 definitely holds grand prospects for Mammootty, his fans and the entire Malayalam film audiences. The Megastar of Mollywood is all set to offer a big treat for the audiences in the form of some big and much awaited movies.
The upcoming movies of Mammootty in the year 2018, include Malayalam and Tamil movies. More importantly, Mammootty will be associating with a couple of big budget movies, which are touted to be the prestigious projects of 2018.
At the same time, Mammootty will continue his association with debut film-makers as most of his upcoming movies are being helmed by newbies. Here, we take you through Mammootty's upcoming movies in 2018..
Street Lights
Street Lights will be Mammootty's first big release of the year. The film, which features Mammootty in the role of a police officer named James, is directed by Shamdatt. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline of the movie and the recently released teaser of the movie has raised curiosity in the minds of the audiences. The bilingual movie is all set to make a worldwide release on January 26, 2018.
Uncle
Uncle, which has been scripted by Joy Mathew and directed by Gireesh Damodar, is high on expectations. The shooting of the film has been completed and Uncle has found a place in the much awaited movies of Mammootty. Well, we definitely can expect a quality film with a sensational performance from Mammootty.
Peranbu
Peranbu has found a special place in the list of the most awaited movies of Mammootty. This Tamil movie, directed by Raam marks the actor's return to Tamil film industry after a break. Reportedly, the movie is all set to premiere at the International Film Festival at Rotterdam and that speaks volumes about the quality of the movie. The film is expected to hit the theatres during the summer of 2018.
Parole
Parole is yet another film of Mammootty, which is gearing up for a release in 2018. Reportedly, the shoot of the film, which commenced by the mid 2017 has been completed in various schedules. Parole has been directed by debut film-maker Sharrath Sandith. The movie also features Ineya, Miya George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique etc., in important roles.
Bilal
Well, this one ranks up there among the most awaited Malayalam movies. The official announcement on Bilal, the sequel to Big B was made in 2017. Bilal will mark the big return of the much celebrated character of the same name and the movie will be helmed by Amal Neerad himself. Bilal is expected to hit the theatres in 2018, itself.
Maamaankam
Maamaankam is the upcoming big budget venture of Mammootty. The historical film will be helmed by debut film-maker Sajeev Pillai and the shooting of the film is expected to commence by the month of February. The film, produced by Venu Kunnappily is touted to be a magnum opus and we can't wait for the big arrival of the movie.
Kunjali Marikkar
Here is yet another big budget venture of Mammootty. The announcement regarding Kunjali Marikkar was made on the Kerala Piravi day(Nov 1). Produced under the banner August Cinema, this upcoming film will definitely be a prestigious project. Santhosh Sivan will helm this project, which is expected to go on floors by June 2018.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Mammootty will first join the team of the upcoming film Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Directed by debut film-maker Shaji Padoor, the film has its script penned by Haneef Adeni. The movie has been tagged as a police story and the filming has already commenced. Going by the reports, Abrahaminte Santhathikal is expected to hit the theatres by the Vishu season of 2018.