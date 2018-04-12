 »   »   » Mammootty & Vineeth Sreenivasan To Team Up For The First Time?

Mammootty is presently busy with the works of his upcoming film Oru Kuttanadan Blog, whoch marks the directorial debut of writer Sethu. According to some of the latest reports, this upcoming Mammootty starrer will also feature Vineeth Sreenivasan in it.

Going by the reports, Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen essaying a cameo role in this film, which features Mammootty in the role of a character named Hari, who comes back to his hometown after spending some years in UK.



If reports are to be believed, some of the portions of the film will be shot in London as well and Vineeth Sreenivasan is expected to join the film during that schedule. It would mark the first association of Mammootty and Vineeth Sreenivasan.



Meanwhile, the shoot of Oru Kuttanadan Blog, which had commenced by the second week of March, is progressing in and around regions in Kuttanadu. The film features Raai Laxmi, Anu Sithara and Shamna Kasim as the leading ladies. The film is expected to hit the theatres during the Onam season.



Meanwhile, Mammootty's next release will be Uncle, scripted by Joy Mathew and directed by Girish Damodar. On the other hand, Vineeth Sreenivasan's next big release is Aravindante Athidikal. Both the movies are expected to hit the theatres on the same date (April 27, 2018)