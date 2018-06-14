 »   »   »  It is Mammootty VS Jayasurya At The Box Office For This Eid?

Related Articles
The time has come for the big battles at the box office as Malayalam movies of the season are gearing up to hit the theatres. The Eid season is all set to be a stellar one for the film industry, with two big and much-awaited Malayalam movies all set to clash at the box office. In fact, more films were expected for the season, but the release date of some of the movies have been pushed forward.
Meanwhile, Mammootty and Jayasurya will be the stars who will be competing at the Kerala box office in the days to come. The box office contest will kick-start with the Jayasurya's Njan Marykutty hitting the theatres tomorrow (June 15, 2018), which will be followed by Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Keep scrolling down to know more...
Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal undoubtedly stands at the top as far as the pre-release hype is considered. The buzz surrounding the film is huge, and the movie is sure to garner a big opening. With positive reports, the film has got the power to break some big records. The film will hit the theatres on June 16, 2018, and let us wait for its big arrival.
Njan Marykutty
Meanwhile, Njan Marykutty has a whole lot of positive vibes surrounding it. The movie is expected to be a daring attempt and audiences are eager to watch Jayasurya's scintillating performance in the film. Njan Marykutty, which will be hitting the theatres tomorrow (June 15, 2018) is also capable of working wonders at the box office.
Masterpiece VS Aadu 2
Well, the earlier instance when Mammootty and Jayasurya movies clashed at the box office was during the Christmas season of 2017, when Mammootty's Masterpiece and Jayasurya's Aadu 2 released in the same week. Both the films emerged as successes at the box office with Aadu 2 enjoying a longer run in the theatres.
Kaala & Jurassic World
At the same time, a couple of other language movies are here to offer a competition for these two films. Kaala & Jurassic World are already in the theatres and these films too, are expected to do a good business in the theatres. However, the upcoming Malayalam movies are expected to be the top preferences of the audiences.
